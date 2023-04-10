Tessa Janecke and Team USA fall to Canada 4-3 in shoot-out thriller to wrap up Women's Worlds Preliminary Round

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Team USA and Tessa Janecke wrapped up the preliminary round of the Women's World Championship with a match-up against Team Canada on Monday. The Orangeville native's line would get the scoring started on a first period power-play goal from Hannah Bilka.
Canada would take a 3-1 lead over Team USA to start a wild sequence of events within the final three minutes. Team USA took a center-ice faceoff with 1:18 remaining still down two, but Hillary Knight would score to make it 2-3. That goal would cause a lot of confusion on the ice, there was no clock working inside the stadium to show how much time was remaining. Along with that, Team Canada Head Coach Troy Ryan challenged the goal, saying Team USA was offsides before the score.
The goal stood and Team USA would have a chance to tie the game with 39 seconds on the clock. They would do just that on a goal from Amanda Kessel with just 3.4 seconds on the clock to send the game into overtime.
Canada would ultimately end the game in a 9 round shoot-out to take first place in the Group A bracket and Team USA taking second. Both teams will play in the quarter-finals of the tournament this Thursday.