National Bobblehead Museum unveils vintage Icehogs bobblehead

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in partnership with the American Hockey League, announced a limited-edition vintage Rockford Icehogs bobblehead Friday.
The bobblehead is part of the American Hockey League Vintage Bobbleheads collection that the Museum is releasing in conjunction with the start of the 2022-23 AHL season, which starts Friday.
Standing on a circular ice-like base bearing the team’s name, the smiling Rockford IceHogs bobblehead is suited up in a red, black, and white jersey featuring the team logo and holding a hockey stick.
Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 500, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.
The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in November, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.
A set featuring all 32 team bobbleheads is $900.
"We’re excited to be working with the AHL to release the first collection of vintage bobbleheads featuring every American Hockey League team,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Co-Founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.
"The IceHogs are coming off a successful season and they are looking to generate some more excitement for the hockey-loving fans in Rockford in the 2022-23 season.”
The IceHogs were founded in 1995 as the Baltimore Bandits and then relocated to Cincinnati and played as the Mighty Ducks from 1997 to 2005.
After suspending operations for the 2005-06 season, the franchise was renamed the Rail Raiders but were unable to sell enough tickets to move back into the AHL for the 2006-07 season.
It was then that the team moved to Rockford, was renamed the IceHogs, and was admitted back into the AHL.
The AHL franchise replaced the former Rockford IceHogs of the United Hockey League, who played in the city from 1999-2007 before their name and logo was transferred to the AHL franchise.
The team’s NHL parent club, the Chicago Blackhawks, formally purchased the IceHogs in April 2021.