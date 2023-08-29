A Rockford organization was awarded $20,000 from a local sports organization

ROCKFORD, Il. —A Rockford based organization received a $20,000 grant from the IceHogs and Blackhawks Foundations.
The IceHogs Community Fund (ICF) and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation was created back in 2021, when the Blackhawks purchased the IceHogs. The goal of the ICF is to make a positive social impact by supporting initiatives that help make the Rockford area a better place to work, live, and play.
This year, the ICF awarded $127,000 in grants to nine different organizations. The second largest grant was awarded to the Rockford based organization Think Big!
"You would think that we would be used to it by now but we aren't." states Sheila Hill the co-founder for Think Big! She continues to say that with donations like this it shows that the IceHogs care about the community.
Hill says "receiving these grant dollars off give us the ability, the opportunity to offer the Think big scale in the business more often".
Think Big! supports minority owned businesses by helping to remove barriers that prevent the minority community from business growth and development.
The grant will help Think Big! in increasing the number of cohorts for the Think Big! School of Business, increase the one-on-one coaching hours for clients and number of workshops for participants. This marks the second year that the IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation have awarded a grant to Think Big!.
Last year’s $50,000 grant helped Think Big! launch the “Think Big! School of Business 2.0” and allowed Think Big! provide mini-grants to 11 minority-owned businesses to overcome obstacles and advance their business.
"It feels great. You know, I think it's one of the most important things we can do is be a good community partner in any way we can, you know, certainly our businesses providing entertainment to the community." states Ryan Snider, president of business operations for the Rockford IceHogs
Snider continues to say, "when we can give back and do some things that help support, particularly with Think big, we're supporting downtown business or supporting minority owned business, those are things that are very important to us.
To date, Think Big! has been able to assist 230 individuals and businesses in the Rockford region.