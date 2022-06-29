"Slow-no-wake" speed restriction removed from Rock River's Northern portion

ROCK COUNTY -- According to the US Geological Survey Gauge, the water level for Lake Koshkonong is 7.99 feet.
Rock County Ordinance allows for a suspension of the slow-no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and Lake Koshkonong when water levels are 8.00 feet or less on Lake Koshkonong.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is removing the previously-declared slow-no-wake speed restriction on this portion of the river.
Sheriff Deputies will begin to remove slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River at all public access points between Indianford Dam and Dallman's Landing on Lake Koskonong.
The water level for the Rock River in Afton is currently sitting at 6.71 feet, which is above the 6.50 feet slow-no-wake posting requirement level.
The slow-no-wake speed restriction for the portion of the Rock River from the W B R Townline Road Bridge to the Indianford Dam remains in effect.