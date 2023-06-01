Local college program helps bring more jobs in healthcare

ROCKFORD --- Hospitals today are experiencing a shortage of surgical technologists due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many in the field are choosing to take on other roles or retire early.
But at Rasmussen University Rockford campus, more students are getting the proper training to fill those jobs in local hospitals.
"A surgical technologist is a super vital role in healthcare were like the power behind the mask if you will," says, Dr. Kendall Woods, Rasmussen's Surgical Technology Program Coordinator.
There are currently 14 students in her cohort, training in the 21-month rigorous program that offers 14 months of practical rotations, residential ground training, lectures, labs and several mock surgical procedures that help them build skills and supply job opportunities after the graduate.
The program has seen people ages 19 to 50 apply and are still open to welcoming more, all they have to do is apply and meet requirements.
Right now, the college is partnered with over 30 hospitals ready to receive students.
"The hospitals are constantly calling me asking me how many more students you have, how many is graduating, when are they coming through, how many can we take because they are trying to look for their next employee as quickly as possible, and we have 100 percent employment rate."
Trainee and student, Audra White, who works labor and delivery at O-S-F Health is in her ninth month into the program and says her talents from O-S-F is helping her expanded her knowledge.
"Now being here I understand the 'why' and the importance of checking everything and the importance of sterility and the difference between being sterile and being aseptic, it's just shown me a lot of how everything works."
White adds her understanding of the need for these positions to be filled and says after her 21 months are completed, hopes to become an asset in healthcare.
Another perk of being in the program are the different career paths students can choose after receiving an associate degree in science.
Some of those career paths include going back to the college and completing a certified surgical first assistance certification, or BSN in Nursing, get a bachelor's degree and work to be a Physician Assistant and more.
If you are interested in applying to the program, you still have visited the website here for more information.