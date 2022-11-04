Cherry Valley Fire Protection District Receive Cardiac Monitors to Help Save Lives

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) -- Cherry Valley Fire Department just received cardiac monitors through donations from Winnebago County Board Members and funds American Rescue Plans (ARP) to better help save lives.
Winnebago Board County Member, Kevin McCarthy, said after receiving a call from the fire department he knew he had to help.
"We were able to piece the money together, make it work and make sure cherry valley fire department gets this cardiac monitor which of course will takes minutes or seconds to save a life."
A first responder at station two, demonstrated and explained how the monitor works in a presentation, including new wires for a bag valve that helps track the amount of air or, title volume, that goes into a persons' lungs.
One special feature that other devices in the past did not have before, is its ability to send information to hospitals about patients through Bluetooth from the ambulances phone.
Chief Joe Corl of Cherry Valley Fire Protection District says having more updated machines is good for the station.
"The Illinois Department of Public Health set a standard for us, and we have to follow that standard,' Corl said. "Some of our older equipment is 3G and we are supposed to have 5G, so that's why it wasn't updated."
All equipment is placed into ambulances and fire trucks and currently used to better attend to each patient for life saving treatment.