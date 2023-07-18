Rep. Maurice West holding Legislative Tour through 67th District

ROCKFORD — A Legislative Tour is headed through the Rockford area with Representatives Maurice West who represents the 67th District.

West began the tour in Rockford at Brooke Field Church with a presentation of what he has done since the start of this year's general assembly.

Some of the key points West hit on were Chairing over 50 bills and having 8 of those being passed through the House and Senate and are now awaiting the signature of Governor Pritzker.

The bills awaiting to be signed:

HB1197 Charitable Organization Audit Threshold

HB1633 Native American History

HB2471 Healthy School Meals For All

HB2898 For Profit Map Grant

SB90 Racism-Free Schools

SB1446 Dress Code Policy

SB2034 Zachary's Parent Protection Act

SB2390 Combat Teacher Shortage

The tour gives the community a chance to ask questions about his work in Springfield and what they want him to accomplish. Rep. West said he was encouraged with the amount of community members that attended Tuesday night.

"I was preparing myself for even pushback and feedback, constructive criticism, you know, but this is what I signed up for when I asked them to vote for me, even those who did not vote for me, I'm your state rep," said West. "This is how you start to build that trust with your residents and start to build relationships and that's very important to me."

Locations of Representative Maurice West Tour:

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

5:30PM - 6:30PM

The Bricks

125 Walnut Street, Cherry Valley, IL 61016

Thursday, July 20, 2023

5:30PM - 6:30PM

Grace Lutheran Church

343 Grand Avenue, Loves Park, IL 61111