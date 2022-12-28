Wisconsin teen injured in snowmobile crash

NEWARK, Wis. — A Wisconsin teenager suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a snowmobile.
On December 28 around 12:40 p.m., authorities from the Rock County Sheriff's office, Orfordville Fire Department and Beloit Fire Department responded to reports of a snowmobile crash at the 6700 block of South County Highway H.
Investigations showed that a 16-year-old was operating a snowmobile on private property without permission.
The 16-year-old was thrown from the snowmobile and suffered serious injuries.
When authorities arrived, the teen was taken to a local area hospital to be treated.
