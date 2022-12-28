Wisconsin teen injured in snowmobile crash

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following river in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.
Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in these areas. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to fall below 8.5 feet on Sunday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to fall below 8.0 feet next Tuesday.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Wisconsin teen injured in snowmobile crash

  • Updated
  • 0
snowmobile-crash-web-pic
By Andrew Carrigan

NEWARK, Wis. — A Wisconsin teenager suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a snowmobile.

On December 28 around 12:40 p.m., authorities from the Rock County Sheriff's office, Orfordville Fire Department and Beloit Fire Department responded to reports of a snowmobile crash at the 6700 block of South County Highway H.

Investigations showed that a 16-year-old was operating a snowmobile on private property without permission.

The 16-year-old was thrown from the snowmobile and suffered serious injuries.

When authorities arrived, the teen was taken to a local area hospital to be treated.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will update as details become available.

