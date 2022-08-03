Winnebago County communities use Rebuild Illinois grants for road upgrades

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week, State Representative Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford and State Senator Dave Syversion, R-Cherry Valley announced that Winnebago County has received additional grant funding through the state's Rebuild Illinois (RBI) capital program.
“The Rockford region’s state roads and bridges were in dire need of upgrades when we passed the capital bill three years ago,” Representative Sosnowski said.
“Since then, Senator Syverson and I have fought to ensure that Winnebago County receives its fair share of state infrastructure dollars to invest in repairing our highways. Working together with leaders at the county and municipal level, we are meeting our commitment to fix our roads so that local families can safely get to and from school, work, worship, and recreational activities.”
Winnebago County is receiving $1.6 million in grants from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for various improvements in the City of South Beloit and the Villages of Rockton, Roscoe and Cherry Valley for $100,000 each.
$1.2 million of the grant funding will also go towards needed improvements at the intersection of Guilford and Bell School roads in Rockford.
A portion of the improvement project will also be funded by the Motor Fuel Tax (MFT).
MFT will also be used to pay for the resurfacing of Lyford Road from Rote to Spring Creek roads.
About $2 million of RBI funds will be used to complete other surfacing projects including: Mulford Road from Harrison Avenue to Sandy Hollow Road; Prairie Hill Road from Illinois Route 2 to Illinois Route 251; and Charles Street from Alpine to Mulford Roads.
Since 2019, Winnebago County has received approximately $7.8 million of the $9.4 million they have been designated from the Illinois Capital Infrastructure Bill.