Rockford sewer service repair road closure

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting Monday, December 5, the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will be closing the south bound lane of 20th Street between 13th Avenue and Broadway for sanitary sewer service repair.
The work is expected to be done by the end of the day, Friday, December 9, weather permitting.
Traffic flow will be controlled through the work zone.
If you have any questions about the project, contact the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority by calling 815-387-7600 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.