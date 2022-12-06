 Skip to main content
Lanes back open after semi-tranker crash blocked I-39 at US 20

  • Updated
Aerial of I-39 crash by WREX viewer Michael Jensen.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As of 3:04 p.m. on December 6, IDOT has declared all road lanes back open after a semi-tanker closed a junction for hours Tuesday morning.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 39 on the ramp to the US 20 junction because of a rolled over semi-tanker.

Traffic is being detoured to eastbound US 20. 

The ramp is projected to be blocked for several hours.

Allegedly, one driver has been injured and transferred to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will have a live report at 11:00 a.m. 

From Cherry Valley Fire Department

