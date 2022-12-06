Lanes back open after semi-tranker crash blocked I-39 at US 20

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As of 3:04 p.m. on December 6, IDOT has declared all road lanes back open after a semi-tanker closed a junction for hours Tuesday morning.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 39 on the ramp to the US 20 junction because of a rolled over semi-tanker.
Traffic is being detoured to eastbound US 20.
The ramp is projected to be blocked for several hours.
Rockford: All lanes of northbound Interstate 39 are blocked at the US 20 junction because of a crash and vehicle fire. Traffic is being detoured to eastbound US 20. pic.twitter.com/GsEpaGukcT— IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) December 6, 2022
Allegedly, one driver has been injured and transferred to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will have a live report at 11:00 a.m.