I-39 blocked at US 20 due to interstate crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 39 on the ramp to the US 20 junction because of a rolled over semi-tanker.

Traffic is being detoured to eastbound US 20. 

The ramp is projected to be blocked for several hours.

Allegedly, one driver has been injured and transferred to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will have a live report at 11:00 a.m. 

