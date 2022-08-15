 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will visit UK and Germany in September

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will visit UK and Germany in September

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will visit the UK for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

 Mischa Schoemaker/SIPAPRE/Sipa USA/AP

Harry and Meghan will visit the UK and Germany in the first week of September, according to a spokesperson.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," a spokesperson for the couple said Monday.

The couple are expected to attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit on September 5 and the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go in Germany on September 6, before flying back to the UK for the WellChild Awards 2022 on September 8, according to the spokesperson.

The pair, who moved to the United States in 2020, were last in the UK for the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June, when the monarch met their daughter, Lilibet, for the first time.

However, the Sussexes were not invited to join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as only royals carrying out official duties were included. Harry and Meghan split from the royal family in 2020 and no longer take part in royal duties.

They flew in from the US for the jubilee celebrations and were warmly welcomed by the crowd, arriving to cheers.

Ahead of the event, there was much speculation in the British press over how the couple would be received following their decision to step back from the royal family and move to California.

