10th Annual Dylan Mastroianni Memorial Golf Outing sees record turnout

ROCKFORD — Aldeen Golf Club hosted the 10th Annual Dylan Mastroianni Memorial Golf Outing today, with a shotgun start kicking off at 1 P.M.
This year's turnout was a record for the outing, with 23 groups coming out to golf 18 holes.
The event is in memory of Dylan Mastroianni, who passed away unexpectedly in 2003. The golf outing offers Dylan's family and friends a chance to remember and celebrate his life.
"This day means so much to us," said Dylan's mother and Co-Founder of the memorial outing Amy Mastroianni.
"It's been 20 years since Dylan passed and to have a day to celebrate him and memorialize him with our family and friends means so much. And we've gotten so much support from not only our family but local businesses and friends."
The golf outing featured something new this year — a "Best Dressed" contest. Foursomes could coordinate their outfits in an attempt to win the award for their team.
"It's a great day, not only to memorialize Dylan but also for family and friends to come out and have a good time at this beautiful golf course," Amy Mastroianni said.
Following the 18 holes, golfers had dinner in the Pavilion and could partake in a silent auction and other raffles.
The funds raised from the outing over the last 10 years have helped Dylan's parents build a playground in his name and raise more than $90,000 for the Winnebago Park District where the Dylan Mastroianni Memorial Playground is located.
You can find more information on the annual golf outing on their Facebook page at Dylan Mastroianni Memorial Golf Outing.