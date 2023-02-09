Illinois has seen 10 earthquakes since 2008

The deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria has killed over 20,000 and counting, but over here in the Stateline, Illinoisans are no stranger to earthquakes.
In fact, over the past two decades, Illinois saw nearly 10 earthquakes, and according to a geophysicist, John Bellini, from USGS, the most recent one was in 2008.
"[There] was a 1.52 magnitude near Belmont, Illinois down in the southern part of the state just north of Evansville, Indiana," Bellini said. "Then again in 1987 just slightly north of that area another one happened in Clermont, Illinois."
The susceptibility of an earthquake largely depends on where you live.
Bellini explained that mostly the southern region of Illinois has the highest chance to see such an incident happen.
"So many occur due it being the in the Madrid Fault Zone, which is in the area where Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas and Illinois come together. The fault goes into the general area there and some of the seismicity in the southern part of Illinois is related to that too."
The likelihood of damage to infrastructure depends on the force and how close or far people are from the center of the earthquake.
But, if you encounter an earthquake, staying close to larger objects like your door to stay safe is best.
"You usually need something in the 4.5 magnitude and larger to cause damage," says Bellini. "If you are 100 hundred miles in the north, you'll probably feel the magnitude of the 4.3, but you are not going to get any damage from it."
There has been record of minor quakes in the last month, but it is not certain if some were recorded in northern Illinois.
If you want to know more about the Madrid Zones, you can visit earthquake.us.gov.