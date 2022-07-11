Pop-up party for new CRE8IV mural scheduled for July 13

ROCKFORD -- On Wednesday, July 13, the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and City of Rockford are partnering to host a Pop-Up Party to showcase its newest Rockford Peaches-themed CRE8IV mural.
The newest mural is located in Rockford's Midtown District.
The event will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m at 206 7th Street in Rockford.
The first 100 attendees will be given a free taco thanks to Olivo Taco.
Guests will also enjoy food trucks, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, adult beverages, live music, and giveaways.
Guests also get the opportunity to meet artists Jenny Ustick and Atalie Gagnet.
More information and a list of murals can be found on CRE8IV's website.