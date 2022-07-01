July is peak month for grill fires, how to stay safe

SPRINGFIELD -- The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) reminds Illinois residents to practice safe grilling habits through the Summer.
July is the peak month for grill fires.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that about 64% of U.S. households own at least one outdoor BBQ, grill, or smoker unit.
On average, 10,200 home fires are started by a grill every year.
19,700 patients visit the emergency room every year with injuries caused by grilling mistakes.
“Safety should always be a top priority when firing up the grill, not only during the holiday weekend, but every time you plan to cook. Following a few simple safety steps listed below will help to keep your celebrations safe and free from any accidental fires,” said OSFM Operations Chief Dale Simpson.
Tips to ensure safety around everyone's favorite grilled foods:
- Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outside
- Grills should be placed away from home/deck railings, out from under eaves of your home, and far from overhanging tree branches
- Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from a grilling area
- Remove grease and fat buildup from grills and trays
- Never leave grills unattended
- Make sure gas grill lid is open before lighting it
- Check the gas tank on propane grill and hoses for leaks
- If you smell gas while grilling, step away from the unit quickly and call the fire department
- Make sure charcoal grill coals are cool before disposing of them in a metal container
- Always have a water supply or fire extinguisher close by
For more information about grilling and fire safety, visit the National Fire Protection Association's website.