...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 40 to 45 mph expected this
afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this
evening behind a cold front.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers or squalls early to
mid-evening may produce bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility
reductions, and quick accumulations of less than one inch in 30
minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

US paves way for resumption of Mexico avocado exports

AVOCADO
By Evan Leake

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The U.S. Embassy in Mexico says that Washington is lifting a ban on inspections of Mexican avocados, freeing the way for exports to resume.

Ambassador Ken Salazar said in a statement Friday that the decision came after Mexico and the United States agreed "to enact the measures that ensure the safety" of agricultural inspectors who are in charge of making sure Mexican avocados don't carry diseases or pests that would harm U.S. orchards.

The inspections were halted last week after one of the U.S. inspectors was threatened in the western state of Michoacan, where growers are routinely subject to extortion by drug cartels.

