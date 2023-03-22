Illinois EPA announces ten household hazard waste collection events, long-term facilities

After a temporary suspension of Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collections, Illinois EPA Director John Kim announces ten upcoming HHW one-day collection locations for the spring, as well as long-term facilities that collect year-round.
“The Illinois EPA is pleased to announce we are resuming one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events in Illinois. These events receive tremendous response from residents, and we know they were missed during the unexpected delay in collections. We are also happy to announce long-term collection locations in Chicago, Naperville, Rockford, Lake County, and Madison County are back to accepting all approved residential waste items,” said Director Kim.
“We would like to thank our local partners and co-sponsors who have worked to make these collections possible, providing residents with opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted chemicals and potentially hazardous products.”
One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event.
Pre-registration is required for all collection events.
Residents participating are encouraged to bring:
- Chemical cleaners
- Oil-based paints
- Thinners
- Antifreeze
- Motor oil
- Gasoline
- Kerosene
- Weed killers
- Insecticides
- Pesticides
- Old or outdated medication
- Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps
Items not excepted include:
- Latex paint
- Explosives
- Propane tanks
- Fire extinguishers
- Smoke detectors
- Agricultural chemicals
- Business wastes
A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online.
For safe transport of HHW, follow these guidelines:
- Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport
- Keep similar chemicals together and separate different chemicals
- Secure lids and make sure that the containers are not leaking
- Place boxes of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle and away from passengers during transport
- Remain in vehicle at collection site, as on-site personnel will take the HHW out of your vehicle.
All one-day collection events for spring 2023 require pre-registration.
The spring 2023 one-day collections schedules are below:
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Public Contacts
|April 15
|Champaign
Champaign County
Registration Link
|State Farm Arena
1800 S. First Street
Champaign, IL 61820
|jhall@co.champaign.il.us
recycling@champaignil.gov
crkwong@urbanaillinois.us
|April 22
|South Holland
Cook County
Registration Link
|South Suburban College
15800 S. State Street
South Holland, IL 60473
|wasteandrecycling@cookcountyil.gov
|April 29
|Ottawa
LaSalle County
Registration Link
|LaSalle County Court House
707 E. Etna Road
Ottawa, IL 61350
|landuse@lasallecountyil.gov
|May 6
|Springfield
Sangamon County
Registration Link
|Illinois State Fairgrounds
801 E. Sangamon Avenue
Springfield, IL 62702
|Public.works@springfield.il.us
|May 20
|Orland Park
Cook County
Registration Link
|Orland Park Village Center
14700 Ravinia Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60467
|highway@orlandroaddistrict.org
|June 3
|Macomb
McDonough County
Registration Links
|Western Illinois University
306 W. University Drive
Macomb, IL 61455
|mchd@mchdept.com
|June 10
|Taylorville
Christian County
Registration Link
|Christian County Fairgrounds
1716 W. Spresser St.
Taylorville, IL 62568
|Information@ccsolidwaste.com
|June 10
|Peoria
Peoria County
Registration Link
|Location TBA
|recycling@peoriacounty.org
|June 24
|Lake in the Hills
McHenry County
Registration Link
|Location TBA
|kmboeckmann@mchenrycountyil.gov
|June 24
|Carbondale
Jackson County
Registration Link
|Banterra Center, South Lot
1400 Arena Drive
Carbondale, IL 62903
|kerrig@jchdonline.org
In addition to the one-day collections, the long-term collection facilities listed below are available for disposal of HHW throughout the year:
- Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (immediately North of Naperville Public Works), DuPage County
Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Phone: 630-420-6095
- Rockford, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County
Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon – 4:00 PM
Phone: 779-348-7425
- Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County
Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM – Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and first Saturday of every month 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Phone: 312-744-3060
- The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website or by calling 847-336-9340.
- Madison County, Madison County Building & Zoning, 249 N. Old St. Louis Road, Wood River, Madison County
Hours: First Saturday and Third Friday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required. Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us