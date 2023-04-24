New development brings a grocery store to downtown Rockford

A new development at the corner of State and Church streets will bring new apartments and a family-owned grocery store to the heart of downtown Rockford.
According to Justin Fern founding principal of Urban Equity Properties, an 8,000 square foot grocery store and apartments will be put into the Nu-State Building.
Urban Equity Properties has been trying for the past 15 years to get a grocery store downtown that offered more than just the feeling of a convenience store.
The new grocery store will focus on organic food with fresh locally-grown produce (when in season), a deli, a craft beer and wine selection, and a UPS store.
"This is going to help everyone. This isn't just focused for the folks downtown, its for the entire city. Some folks might actually get into their cars and drive to this grocery store. It should help those on the east and west side who don't have access to groceries," Fern said.
Urban Equity Properties is excited to finally bring a grocery store to downtown Rockford.
Demolition completed two weeks ago and the group's goal is for the store to be open in the summer of 2024.