Dairy Month with Deerland Dairy

DAKOTA, Ill — June is the month that has the first day of summer but it also celebrates dairy farmers across the country.
Five minutes south of Dakota is Deerland Dairy a local dairy farm that started in 2019 and has grown over the last four years.
"This was kind of my son's idea, he wanted to have a small little dairy farm," said Doug Graybill. "The way to be profitable is to process our own product and it has worked out pretty good."
The dairy cows were located at the homestead but are now in Central Illinois. The Graybill's travel every week to collect their milk to make yogurt every Friday. The process takes around six hours to complete from cooking to packaging.
The yogurt comes in multiple flavors: vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, and plain. There are also other products like sour cream, buttermilk, and the classic milk.
Since it is a family owned business working together is rewarding for them all.
"You've got to put the work in and it's rewarding, it's fun," said Kris Graybill. "It is fun to work with family, you get to see them every day."
Deerland Dairy products can be found:
Sullivan's - Freeport
Woodman's - Rockford, Beloit, Janesville, Madison
Woodstock Famers Market - Every Saturday
3693 N. Dakota Rd. Freeport, IL