The city of Freeport host it's 2nd annual Pretzel festival

FREEPORT (WREX) --- The city of Freeport, known for their pretzel mascot, held its 2nd annual Pretzel Festival in downtown Freeport.
The event was filled with good food, fun, fundraising, and even a BBQ tasting contest.
Stephenson county resident Kim Vanraalte is one of the nine vendors who participated in the BBQ tasting contest. Vanraalte says she isn’t focused on whether she wins the competition or not, but rather enjoying meeting members of the community.
“I don't even look at the prizes because it's so much fun,” Vanraalte said.
The aroma of chicken, pork lion, and ribs saturated the air as members of the community test tasted the free food and voted on who they thought was best.
"And we cook, and they do what we call a people's choice so we're cutting up loin right now, so that we can hand out so that people can come by and then they can vote,” Vanraalte said.
Jazmin Wingert, another resident of Stephenson County, says she has high hopes that today’s event will help the community build a stronger bond.
“So people can get out and network in the community, but also learn about these businesses downtown and how we can support them and help the community of Freeport,” Wingert said.
Freeport high school basketball coach T.J. Jackson wants residents to remember the importance of community and staying connected.
“The key word is community, bringing folks together, bringing people together, the young and the old and just having a good time,” Jackson said. “Obviously, this has been a long time coming, for the years we haven't been able to do this, but think this is what it's about, community and building that relationship with each other."