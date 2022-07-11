Stephenson County Historical Society holds 69th annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday

FREEPORT -- On Sunday, July 17 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., the Stephenson County Historical Society will hold its 69th annual Ice Cream Social.
The event will be held on the museum grounds at 1440 South Carroll Avenue.
Tickets cost $7 in advance and $8 on the day of the event.
Tickets are available at the museum office or by calling 815-232-8419.
Tickets include homemade pie, ice cream, and bottled water.
In addition, tickets will include free admission to all museum buildings that are open on Sunday.
Hot dogs, chips, and pop will be available for an additional fee.
All food will be freshly packaged for safety and drive thru service will also be available.
Handicapped parking will be available on the museum's grounds.