Stephenson County Democrats host Pot of Gold Event

FREEPORT — Voters across Stephenson County came out to support and help fundraise for those running for office in this upcoming election.
Candidates for Freeport City Council, school board, park board, and the Highland Board of Trustees were all in attendance to talk to voters. Congress representative IL-17 Eric Sorenson was also in attendance to speak with voters.
There was cheese, wine, crackers, and even a birthday cake for Congressman Sorenson. The night also had a celebration for long time State Representative Richard 'Dick' Mulcahey.
Sorenson came back to Freeport to listen to those that he represents, and hear about those success stories in the community.
"I feel as if Freeport is is just as much as a hometown to me as Rockford was," Sorenson said. "It's coming back to talk about the success stories that we've had, and how I'm advocating for the communities here."
Sorenson also wanted to remind voters that he works for them and not those in the Capitol building or in the White House.
"I work for the people that didn't just vote for me, but the people that didn't as well, they're still constituents, there are still needs," said Sorenson. "I need to make sure that I'm doing what's right by the people here, and that's getting on the ground and listening to what's what, and where we need help."