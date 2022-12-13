Local Freeport Church canning chicken for a bigger purpose

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Mennonite Church puts on an annual canning event that will help thousands locally and globally.
The Mennonite Central Committee Canner event is put on by multiple churches across the nation. Throughout the year the church collects donations which is put into the project, to help more people.
Freeport has been participating in the meat canning project for 70 years. Last year the church provided over 27,000 cans and over 40,000 pounds of chicken.
"I'm really blessed to be able to help those in need and to have this unique opportunity to help," said Canning Coordinator Chad Weber. "There's only one trailer in this country and we're blessed to be able to do this in Freeport since 1952."
The chicken that is packaged is distributed in Freeport, Rockford, Wisconsin, and globally to countries such as Ethiopia, and Ukraine.