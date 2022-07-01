39th Annual First Responder Appreciation Pig Roast to be held July 21

DEKALB -- On Thursday, July 21, the DeKalb Knights of Columbus Council 717 will hold its 39th Annual DeKalb County First Responder Appreciation Pig Roast.
The event will occur at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 1336 East Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.
Police and Fire personnel from each department in DeKalb County will be treated to a complimentary pulled pork dinner as a gesture to say "thank you" for what they do in the community.
The event has been held since 1983.
Pulled pork dinners will be available for pick-up and dine-in.
Dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Those who choose to dine-in will enjoy live music from Back Country Roads.
The band will perform the latest Top 40 Country hits from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
A full cash bar will also be available as well as craft beer from the Forge Brewhouse and Byers Brewing Company.
Tickets are on sale now online or available at the Knights of Columbus Hall for those who wish to pay by cash or check.