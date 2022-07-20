Busiest roadside mowing season encourages pollinator habitats

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that the busiest roadside mowing period is currently underway, requiring drivers to proceed with caution.
The heaviest mowing operations continue until August 15.
This schedule helps to maximize motorist safety and protect pollinator habitats.
“As one of the state’s largest landowners, we take great responsibility in keeping our roadsides maintained during the summer as well as doing our part to protect the environment,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
“But we need the public’s cooperation. Anticipate seeing large equipment and workers during the day. Reduce your speed, drop the devices and drive extra carefully.”
During the summer season, IDOT carries out two different types of mowing:
- Safety Mowing - happens directly by the road
- Maintenance Mowing - lasts about six weeks starting July 1. Includes areas next to ditches, traffic control devices and other structures
The mowing schedule helps to encourage pollinator animal and insect activity.
Furthermore, this assists in the reproduction of flowers, fruits, and vegetables which are crucial to Illinois' ecosystem.
Sustaining pollinator habitats also protects the endangered rusty patched bumble bee and the monarch butterfly, the official state insect of Illinois.