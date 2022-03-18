Local brewery brewing beer for Ukraine

LENA, Ill. (WREX) —For Wishful Acres Farm & Brewery in Lena, Ill., lending a helping hand came without hesitation.
Calling the project, 'Brewing for Ukraine', the brewery has been hard at work making a new beer in order to give support.
It all started by a call to action by Pravda Brewery in Ukraine. Asking breweries around the world for help.
"We saw on Facebook that a brewery in Ukraine stopped brewing and was making molotov cocktails," said Penny Peterson, co-owner of Wishful Acres.
It was a call Penny and Nathan Peterson at Wishful Acres Farm & Brewery are ready to answer.
"There's a lot of people who woke up in a middle of a war right now," said Nathan Peterson, co-owner of Wishful Acres. "They didn't want it and they had nowhere else to go."
With profits going toward the Ukrainian Relief Effort, helping out wasn't an if, it was a must for the Peterson's.
"I try to put myself in a position of what would I do in that kind of situation and who would help us," said Nathan.
With five recipes to choose from, the Brewery chose to make a mild wheat beer, which came with a challenge and a lot of translation.
"I was trying to read someone's brew log in another language and it was very difficult," said Nathan.
But it was all worth it, knowing they are helping people who are fighting for their lives in Ukraine.
"To us, it's a small thing we can do," said Penny. "This is what we do every week so it's nothing different for us. It's just a small thing we can do."
A small act of kindness that means so much.