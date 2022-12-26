Machesney Park firefighter passed away on Christmas Day

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The North Park Fire Protection District is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters.
According to a Facebook post from the North Park Fire Protection Dist., Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away on Christmas Day.
The post goes on to say, "It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian “Tater” Rehnberg. Firefighter Rehnberg was an active member of the department and just recently re-obtained his EMT after returning to the department. Brian was always looking to better himself and those around him. He also served previously with Cherry Valley Fire and Lifeline ambulance. Please keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time."
We will update this when more information is available