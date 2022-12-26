Machesney Park firefighter passed away on Christmas Day

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County. Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County. ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet tonight. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&