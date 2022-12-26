 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to
rise to a crest of 8.5 feet tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Machesney Park firefighter passed away on Christmas Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Machesney Park Fire Web Pic 1.png

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The North Park Fire Protection District is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters. 

According to a Facebook post from the North Park Fire Protection Dist., Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away on Christmas Day. 

The post goes on to say, "It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian “Tater” Rehnberg. Firefighter Rehnberg was an active member of the department and just recently re-obtained his EMT after returning to the department. Brian was always looking to better himself and those around him. He also served previously with Cherry Valley Fire and Lifeline ambulance. Please keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time."

We will update this when more information is available 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

