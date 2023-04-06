Klehm Arboretum installs new solar power system with grant from Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation

ROCKFORD — Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden announces the activation of a photovoltaic system (more commonly known as solar power) which was designed to offset nearly 100% of the electricity usage of its facility.
The new system will generate 29.7 kW of electricity annually and functions by "net metering," which means that any extra electricity made by the system on sunny days is sent back into the utility grid.
By doing this, Klehm gets credit for the extra electricity and the organization's utility bill is reduced.
The installation was made possible in part thanks to the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation who awarded $43,436 in grant funding.
“It is a priority for us to be an eco-friendly, sustainable garden and this investment into renewable energy allows us to decrease our carbon footprint,” said Alexander Mills, Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden Executive Director. “We are grateful to be able to provide enjoyment, education, and inspiration to all people while demonstrating what it means to be good stewards of our environment.”
A sign has been installed along Klehm's eastern loop so guests can learn more about solar power while viewing the building installation.
Local contractor Miller Engineering Company executed the installation, with Day & Night Solar of Collinsville serving as the overall primary contractor.