ComEd restores power to 84,000 following severe storms

CHICAGO -- After severe weather moved through the Stateline early Tuesday morning and knocked out power to more than 93,000 customers, ComEd crews worked to restore power to more than 84,000 customers.
The hardest hit areas were the North and Northwest suburbs of Chicago.
“We know it’s extremely hot and humid today and our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to get customers restored to minimize the impact from the heat,” said Michelle Blaise, senior vice president of Technical Services.
“We know losing your power is frustrating and we thank everyone for their patience as we work to restore the remaining outages as quickly as we can.”
As crews continue their work, ComEd is continuing to look at the additional storms forecasted for today, July 5.
In case of outages, ComEd prioritizes repairs that will bring back the greatest number of customers at once.
As a second priority, ComEd focuses on critical services like hospitals and fire departments.
Third priority is the restoration of individual outages.
Tips for staying safe during severe weather:
- If you encounter a downed power line, call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1
- Never approach a downed power line. Always assume that a power line has power still in it and is extremely dangerous.
- Check on elderly neighbors and family members to ensure their safety and security just in case an outage forces them to make alternate arrangements.
ComEd customers can sign up for Outage Alerts by texting OUT to 26633 to report their outage and receive restoration information about when their power will be back on.
ComEd also offers these services through a smartphone app.