ComEd restores power to 84,000 following severe storms

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon
and last through the overnight period. High moisture will
lead to efficient rain rates with flash flooding possible
where storms train.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

ComEd restores power to 84,000 following severe storms

  • Updated
  • 0
ComEd door

CHICAGO -- After severe weather moved through the Stateline early Tuesday morning and knocked out power to more than 93,000 customers, ComEd crews worked to restore power to more than 84,000 customers.

The hardest hit areas were the North and Northwest suburbs of Chicago.

“We know it’s extremely hot and humid today and our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to get customers restored to minimize the impact from the heat,” said Michelle Blaise, senior vice president of Technical Services.

“We know losing your power is frustrating and we thank everyone for their patience as we work to restore the remaining outages as quickly as we can.”

As crews continue their work, ComEd is continuing to look at the additional storms forecasted for today, July 5. 

In case of outages, ComEd prioritizes repairs that will bring back the greatest number of customers at once.

As a second priority, ComEd focuses on critical services like hospitals and fire departments.

Third priority is the restoration of individual outages.

Tips for staying safe during severe weather:

  • If you encounter a downed power line, call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1
  • Never approach a downed power line. Always assume that a power line has power still in it and is extremely dangerous.
  • Check on elderly neighbors and family members to ensure their safety and security just in case an outage forces them to make alternate arrangements. 

ComEd customers can sign up for Outage Alerts by texting OUT to 26633 to report their outage and receive restoration information about when their power will be back on.

ComEd also offers these services through a smartphone app.

Tags

Recommended for you