Superintendent of Meridian CUSD #223 Named 2023 Illinois Superintendent of the Year

FORREST CITY, Il (WREX) — Over the weekend Superintendent of Meridian CUSD #223, PJ Caposey, was named the 2023 Illinois Superintendent of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Administrators.
Nominees are judged on the following criteria: academic achievement, preparing students for the future, social-emotional support, teaching and instruction and leadership.
After learning about being awarded Caposey said that he felt many emotions but couldn't quite name the exact emotions, "I was emotional, thankful, seen acknowledged. I never pursued this award, I believe that if you put good things into the universe then you might get recognized from it and if you don't."
PJ Caposey started teaching in the Chicago public schools, then moved to Rockford as an assistant principal at Auburn High then moved up to superintendent at the Meridian School District in Stillman Valley.
An independent panel selected Dr. Caposey for Illinois Superintendent of the Year based on the significant turnaround he facilitated in Meridian CUSD #223, a district of about 1,400 students in Ogle County.
According to Caposey he was the fifth superintendent in three calendar years and had about one million dollars in deficit. After making significant budget cuts, Dr. Caposey led a successful referendum campaign (the first of two successful referendums) that put the district on solid financial footing and paved the way for the implementation of numerous improvements.
"I think the thing I'm most proud of is that we (our Board of Education and Leadership Team) have had stability. In the past ten years we have had a consistent board and consistent leadership team which means that it is a place where people want to work. If we create an environment where people are known, honored, valued, and seen. We found out that the best way to not have to recruit new teachers is to retain high quality teachers and I'm proud of what we have done here."
His accomplishments include:
- Over 85 percent of graduates earned college credit in the 2021-22 school year. Over one-third of students earned over a full semester of college credits.
- Recognized as an EduJedi School, District Administration District of Distinction and ISTE Making IT Happen winner as a result of the district’s technology transformation.
- Meridian CUSD #223 is 1:1 with ubiquitous wifi, even in student homes, after not having working email before Dr. Caposey arrived.
- Increased participation and performance in AP courses, earning the recognition as a School of Opportunity. Increased access to algebra in eighth grade and extended advanced coursework down into fifth grade.
- Implemented a mentoring program that has led to a 20 percent increase in ninth grade students on track to graduate.
- Added the position of College and Career Coordinator, which has helped prepare students for the future and establish partnerships with companies and organizations in the region.
- Improved social-emotional supports for students by adopting the Leader in Me program, expanding the district’s counseling department and implementing policies and procedures focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.
- Developed an instructional coaching program, invested in professional development and adopted internal culture metrics.
In addition to leading Meridian CUSD #223, Dr. Caposey is a nationally-known speaker, presenter and author. Caposey says that the way he processes and thinks things through is by writing. "Some people think that sitting down to write 1,200 words sounds terrible, but to me that is quite literally how I organize my thoughts."
Dr. Brent Clark, executive director of IASA, described Dr. Caposey as a dynamic leader and passionate educator who cares deeply about improving the lives of students in Meridian CUSD #223 and elevating public education nationwide.
“The turnaround PJ has facilitated in Meridian 223 is a shining example of why strong leadership matters,” Dr. Clark said. “The changes he’s made, the programs he’s implemented and the culture he’s built has drastically improved the lives of students. Accomplishing those feats takes a uniquely talented person, and PJ is unquestionably one of the most expressive leaders and gifted communicators I have ever met.”
The Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA) is the state’s premier advocacy organization for school administrators with about 1,750 members.