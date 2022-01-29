Rookie high school snow sculptors show they belong

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dozens of teams made one final push for their ice sculptures to win big during the 36th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition.
Teams have spent sleepless nights leading up to the finale today. Often spending a near twelve hours outside for multiple days.
But for the students at Keith Country Day School, pressure helped them step up to the challenge.
For the students, it has been a long journey to get here.
"It was a lot of work to learn how to do everything," said Hadley Slawson, sophomore at Keith Country Day School. "So we were kind of learning as we went."
The team consisted of four rookie students who had to quickly get on the same page.
"It was a full two-and-a-half days from the morning until 11 o'clock at night," said Jesse Jones, senior and captain of the team at Keith Country Day School.
With their backs against the wall, the team was presented with the difficult task of creating a space man from a block of ice.
"It's so dense and packed together that you have to use giant saws that are taller than you to cut through it," said Slawson.
But even through obstacles, the team's teachers believed in their abilities.
"We saw their abilities in the art classes," said Robert Sunday, art instructor at Keith Country Day School. "So that made it easy to pick a rookie team out."
And with that belief, the team rose to the occasion and proved to everyone why they belong in the competition.
"I don't think without a full team we could have done this," said Slawson. "I mean this was so much work."
A bright future ahead for the creative students at Keith Country Day School.
The school ended up finishing second in the competition among 11 local high schools for its "Spaced Out" sculpture.
Rockford Christian was the winner for its "Navy Seals" sculpture.