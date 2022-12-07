New Career and Technical Building Geared To Help Students in Professional Field Coming to Harlem High School

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Harlem High School is expanding its east wing of the school with a career and technical building to cater to students in their professional careers.
Jacob Hubert, Director of Secondary Education of Harlem School District says, a main goal for students is to receive the best of the best and take advantage of every situation possible.
"We want to provide the best for all students with these opportunities and have them explore while they are still in school," Hubert said. "This will also open them up to experiences in the community as well."
Estimated at $16 million dollars, the expansion will include bays for construction, welding, automotive and medical courses, with the chance to receive internship credit through school partnerships.
"This is available so that when students graduate, they will have the opportunity to decide if they want to go directly in the workforce or pursue something further through a college education."
Placement for the expansion will be on the east side of the school right on the multi-use practice field for student athletes and will take up 25% of the area with parking lots and another road wrapped around the building.
Improvement will also be made to other subjects like education, media communications, business and culinary arts.
Current welding student Jacob Schultz who will graduate before seeing the new building says he is excited for incoming students.
"I am happy for them right now," he says. "We are limited tools in what we can make because of the space, but this new expansion will help that by providing more tools and give a better education."
Schultz says he plans to take advantage of the resources before he graduates as he plans to work in a welding company in Florida.
The new expansion is expected to be open for the 2024 to 2025 school year, while other updates to existing facilities will be open for students next school year.