Illinois State Board of Education awards $30 million in grants, RPS 205 and more named recipients

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Illinois State Board of Education has distributed the 2022 School Maintenance Grants, totaling $30 million in state funding.
Some of our area districts were named recipients.
Rockford Public Schools, Belvidere District 100, Hononegah District 207 and Freeport District 145 all received a $50,000 grant to go towards maintenance projects like improving education infrastructure.
Over 600 applicants received funding, according to press release sent ISBE last week.
“Each and every student in Illinois deserves access to safe and healthy facilities that support their well-being and academic growth," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “School districts across the state have significant facilities needs. We learned from the pandemic how important ventilation is to preventing the spread of disease. These grants can help schools make necessary upgrades to make buildings safer, healthier, and more energy efficient so they save taxpayer dollars in the long run. We are grateful to the General Assembly and the governor for the funding for these critically important School Maintenance Grants.”
The grant program is a dollar-for-dollar state matching grant which is open to school district, vocational centers and special education cooperatives.
Applicants much be able to match any awarded state funds and commit to completing projects within two years.