High-impact tutoring accelerating learning recovery across the state

ROCKFORD (WREX) — To help students get back on track after the Covid-19 pandemic high-impact tutoring is being utilized.
Thanks to a $25 million federal pandemic relief fund by the Illinois State Board of Education 72 school districts are now using this to benefit their students.
Over 490 tutors have been trained to provide the high-impact tutoring programs to reach over 2,000 students.
School districts in the Stateline include, Rochelle, Hiawatha, North Boone, and Rock Falls.
Currently there is still an on going search for tutors. Tutors can be current and retired teachers, or students currently in college that want to volunteer. Community members with a high school diploma can also sign up to tutor too.
For more information or to apply online visit isbe.net