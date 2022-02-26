'Birds of Prey' brings smiles to kids in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nature is all around us.
We see and hear birds everyday, but not many of us probably get close to them.
Today changed that for families in the Stateline as 'Birds of Prey' not only gave people an up close and personal look at the animals, but also an invaluable education about protecting our wildlife.
"Allowing kids to get up close and personal and see animals that they might be able to see from their yard far away, but to really bring those up closer," said Sarah Stumpf, librarian at RPL.
But it's more than just seeing and petting animals, it's a push to get people interested and invested in learning more about the world around them.
"This is just one of many things that we can do that brings something new or interesting where someone has a specific specialization has that information," said Stumpf.
It's a mission Hoo Haven has been on for three decades, inspiring generations of kids through events like these.
"You can see the kids light up, said Steven Herdklotz, business manager at Hoo Haven. "You can see them absorb the information that we give out."
For Herdklotz, he hopes kids walk away with a new found appreciation for animals of all kinds.
"It's just fantastic to spread what they can do about mother nature," said Herdklotz. "What they can do to help wildlife and what they should do if they find wildlife."
And it's the smiles he receives from kids that keeps him giving back.
"Being able to give back to the community is just big for me," said Herdklotz.
Making sure wildlife is in good hands for years down the road.
Hoo Haven is hosting an axe throwing fundraiser Thursday at Maximum Performance in Machesney Park. Proceeds will help recovering owls at the non-profit.