The USDA is investing $5 Million for clean energy across rural Illinois

Highland-Solar-Panel1

Highland Community College is launching the use of solar array panels.

Rockford (WREX) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced Monday that Rural Development is investing over $5 million in critical infrastructure.

The goal is to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy for people across rural Illinois.

Towns and Cities in our area that have taken advantage of the grants include, Rochelle, Shannon, Morrison, and Dekalb. These areas will have new or improved solar arrays to help cut back costs and power more homes and businesses. 

Additionally funds for the project can be used for biomass, hydrogen, and wind generation. Those that received funding had to be considered a small business or an agricultural producer.

Nationally Rural Development is making 844 investments in 46 states to purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy improvements. 

