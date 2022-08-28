Rockford sees boom in trade school enrollment, here's why

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Inflation impacts every purchase and by extension every decision we make. Students now more than ever are seeing more value in trade school for several reasons.
We sat down with Rock Valley College Vice President of Student Affairs Patrick Peyer and Project First Rate Executive Director Paul Nolley to break down the most recent trends trade school programs are seeing.
What Trades Are Gaining Interest?
At Rock Valley College (RVC), Peyer says upwards of one third of their students are looking at the trades.
Recently, the college expanded its trades programming at its Advanced Technology Center in Belvidere. Peyer says several courses like welding, mechatronics, CNC and computer science classes have the vast majority of seats filled. Additionally, several of those programs have a waitlist.
RVC also plays on Rockford's strengths, namely the Chicago Rockford Airport. The college's partnership with AAR, and AAR's partnership with United Airlines has students lining up months in advance to get into the program.
"We have a very strong enrollment," Peyer said. "We have three cohorts running morning, afternoon and evening out at that location out by the airport, and that program is kind of a waiting list scenario where people are hoping to get in."
However, the hottest trade at RVC according to Peyer is truck driving. It's a program that takes less than two months, and offers a high-paying job out of the gate.
"That's four to five weeks to employment," Peyer said. "That's probably the fastest program we have where you can walk out the door and make 20-25 dollars and hour."
What's Leading to the Trades Increase?
If money truly does talk, the trades have a lot to say according to Nolley. At Project First Rate, he works more in apprenticeships than classes like at RVC, but both share a similarity in getting people from paying to learn to just getting paid.
"You begin working basically day one," Nolley said. "You are making $20 an hour, plus benefits, pension, contributions, essentially from the day you start."
He says the sheer difference in debt has made people take notice over the past few years, leading to higher enrollment.
"They're in their late 20s, early 30s and they have no debt while their peers may have 50 to 100 grand in debt," Nolley said. "I think some of those stories, some of the data you see are helping influence people."
What's Next for the Trades?
With a push towards renewable energy, Nolley expects the next trades boom to be centered around environmental movements which he believes are reliable and good-paying.
"All of these opportunities we have to rebuild our communities in an environmentally conscious way, there's just going to be a need for them," Nolley said. "They're good paying, you can build a life-ling career in these, and so I think that's going to appeal to people, especially to people who want to be a part of the solution and want to be a part of building our communities up in a more resilient sustainable way."
RVC is already starting on that trail as its next plans are to get classes started for maintenance and repair for e-vehicles. However, Peyer doesn't know when those classes could start.