Rockford Park District ready to open trails this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Park District officially opens Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails on Saturday August 6, 2022 at 10 am. Roughly 1.2 miles of multi-use natural surface trails have been constructed for the community to utilize daily from daybreak to 10 a.m.
During its community-led Master Plan process in 2018, the Rockford Park District heard that investing in trails, open space, and recreation paths is a top priority to citizens. Investing in trail systems not only enhances connectivity, but creating new trails will help promote tourism, economic development, and improve physical and mental well-being. Hiking, mountain biking, and trail running remain among top recreational trends locally and nationally.
The 52-acre property was donated to the Rockford Park District Foundation by the Hansberger family in 2011. The District has always had plans to build a year-round family activity center in multiple phases, thanks to input from the community to determine amenities and activities.
The trails wind throughout the park, provide outstanding views, and are ideal for beginner users to hike, bike, run, or walk. The Park District worked with Global Action Sports Solutions (GASS) on the design and build services association with Phase 1 of trails construction.
Grant funding received in the amount of $68,600 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) was utilized to cover the $105,000 in construction costs associated with Phase 1. Additional details about Alpine Hills Adventure Park Multi-Use Trails Phase 1:
- A 3’-4’ wide, 1.2-mile long trail designed specifically for beginner level riders includes three different trail loops (The Rock, Freestyle Skills Loop, and Magic Carpet)
- The trail is intended to be an introduction to mountain biking, yet offer features designed for all levels of riders by including a variety of technical features such as log rides and boulder causeways
- Bike traffic should move in clockwise direction and foot traffic goes counterclockwise .
A Master Plan for the development of multi-use trails within the Rockford Park District was developed in 2016, and an updated Master Plan for Alpine Hills Adventure Park was developed in 2019-2020.
In addition to the new trails, Alpine Hills Snow Park will open again this winter for tubing and snowboarding. Nature Quest camp also takes place during the summer months for those ages 5 to 12.