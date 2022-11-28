 Skip to main content
Rockford Park District plans for flat property taxes, but will be a million dollars in the hole for 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At the Rockford Park District's last board meeting in November, a preliminary budget for 2023 was released.

As it stands, the park district would stare down a one-million-dollar deficit for the year.

The park district says the main adds for expenses include increasing its police force from 9 to 12 officers and increasing the minimum wage from $13 to $14.

Despite the deficit, the district didn't outline an increase in property taxes. The district hopes the state's corporate tax and increased fees at certain park district facilities will fill the gap.

The park district board will look to finalize its tax levy on December 6, and approve the final budget in January.

