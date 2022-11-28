Rockford Park District debating how to move forward as they face potential deficit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At the Rockford Park District's last board meeting in November, a preliminary budget for 2023 was released.
As it stands, the park district would stare down a one-million-dollar deficit for the year.
The park district says the main adds for expenses include increasing its police force from 9 to 12 officers and increasing the minimum wage from $13 to $14.
Despite the deficit, the district didn't outline an increase in property taxes. However, the levy could change depending on board member discussion.
The park district board will look to finalize its tax levy on December 6, and approve the final budget in January.