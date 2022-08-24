Rockford Mayor urges Winnebago organizations to reduce property taxes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara wants the taxing bodies of the city to do their part in lowering property taxes he's leaning on the business community to help do it.
On Wednesday, McNamara sent a letter out in the form of an e-mail asking business leaders within Winnebago County to contact their respective elected officials as way to take a stance on high property taxes.
"This year is the quadrennial reassessment – that means that each and every property will be reassessed. I strongly believe the reassessment will lead to high property values and, if we couple these property value increases with no new property tax increases, we can reduce our property tax rate." McNamara writes in his letter.
"A reduction in our rate will make our community more attractive as a relocation destination for residents and businesses, as well as help keep our current residents and businesses here."
The letter also expresses that the City of Rockford and Rockford Public School have been doing their part to keep property taxes as low as possible. However, the city and the county's largest school district only account for two of the 11 taxing bodies in Winnebago County.
"Each year, the City and RPS 205 leadership have encouraged all of the other taxing bodies to reduce or keep their levy flat and have done so with great success. This year, more than ever, it is extremely important," McNamara said in the letter.
According to the letter, in 2016 the Rockford area property tax rate was 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
In 2021, it was reduced to 12.26 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.