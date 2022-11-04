Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Durand, or 12 miles west of Rockton, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Durand, Harrison and Shirland. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 1 and 3. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH