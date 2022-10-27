Illinois State Board of Education releases school district data on annual report card

The Illinois State Board of Education has released local school district data from its Illinois Report Card.
In 2021, almost 66% of Freeport 9th graders were on track to graduate, a number well below the state's average of 82%.
While the state's average dropped two percent, so did the average of students on track to graduate, as this year only saw 62%.
The district was also above the state's average in chronic absenteeism, coming in at 30%. In 2021, that number rose to 37% while the state average dropped to near 30%.
The district's proficiency rates are also well below state average.
The 14% in English Language Arts is nearly 28% lower, while the math numbers are nearly 14% lower sitting at 12%.
Going over to Rockford, almost 68% of 9th graders last year were on track to graduate, which is an increasing number despite being below the state average.
That number kept increasing this year as almost 75% of 9th graders were on track to graduate.
The percentage for chronic absenteeism was 51% last year, according to the report card data.
This year saw a 10% increase as the rate is now at 61% in the English Language Arts department and 10% in the math department.
Unfortunately, both rates are below the state average.
In Belvidere, almost 80% of 9th graders were on track to graduate, a number below the state's average of 82%.
“As reflected on the state’s Report Card, our children are making progress and Illinois is moving forward,” said Senate Majority Caucus Whip Omar Aquino (D-Chicago).
“The data shows our teachers’ workforce is diversifying, which contributes to the successes of Black and Latino students, who often face educational disparities. I commend the progress in our state – these achievements are a testament to what we can do when we work together.”
“Even after the past few years of COVID hardships, our students continue to rise to the challenge, improving their test scores and graduation rates,” said State Rep. Michelle Mussman (D-Schaumburg). “This year’s state Report Card is a clear indication that Illinois students are not just recovering from the pandemic, but growing and thriving as learners.”
“As a former school social worker, I know firsthand how hard our students and teachers work. I am so proud of our students and teachers for all of their hard work over the past few years,” said State Sen. Karina Villa (D- West Chicago). “I am thrilled to see their diligence paying off as the 2022 Illinois State Report Card shows high school graduation rates are the highest they have been in a decade and every single demographic in Illinois excelled in both English and math.”