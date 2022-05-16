Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced that grant money is heading to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Millions of dollars are heading to Rockford as a part of Federal Housing and Urban Development Grants. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced today that more than $3.4 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban development has been awarded to Rockford to develop housing as well as address and prevent homelessness in the community.
“As we work to improve economic mobility in communities across Northwest and Central Illinois, ensuring access to safe and affordable housing must be a top priority,” said Congresswoman Bustos. She continued saying “this investment will help drive the work being done by the City of Rockford and local organizations to provide every family with stable housing options.”
A breakdown of the funding was released earlier today and are as followed:
$2,166,237 from the Community Development Block Grant Program:
The Community Development Block Grant Program provides annual grants to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban and rural communities. This program funds efforts to provide decent housing and suitable living environments and expands economic opportunities – primarily for low- and moderate-income Americans.
$1,097,631 from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program:
The HOME Investment Partnerships Program provides grants to states and localities to create affordable housing for low-income households. These projects are often done in partnership with local nonprofit groups to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance.
$188,681 from the Emergency Solutions Grant Program:
The Emergency Solutions Grant Program provides the first response to people with a housing crisis and engages people living on the streets. The program awards funds to support emergency shelters for people in crisis, street outreach, rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention for individuals and families.