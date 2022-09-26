Ambulance grant awarded to Freeport Fire Department

FREEPORT, Ill. (WREX) — The Freeport Fire Department has been awarded significant grant funds for ambulance acquisition, awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Vehicle Acquisition Program.
The funding from this grant gives Freeport Fire Department more than $262,000 to acquire a new ambulance.
The department is required to match 10% of the grant funds at a little more than $26,000.
“FEMA’s Vehicle Acquisition Program is a highly competitive federal grant,” says Deputy Chief Scott Stykel. “We’re very lucky receive it.”
Since 2001, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant has provided funding to firefighters and first responders to get emergency equipment, vehicles, and other critical needs for the job.