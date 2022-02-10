7th Annual Yeti Fest in Rockton Kicks Off At Talcott Library

ROCKTON, Ill. (WREX) — Things are getting busy in the village of Rockton, and it involves a whole lot of fun.
"Yeti Fest is just kind of our attempt at trying to bring people out to Rockton and get some fresh air," said Tricia Diduch, planning & development for The Village of Rockton. "Also to enjoy our downtown and our shops. This is something fun to do in the middle of winter."
The 7th Annual Yeti Fest kicked off yesterday at the Talcott Library where multiple kids went on a scavenger hunt for a yeti.
The kids got to play fun games and listen to yeti stories.
But the fun doesn't stop there.
Over the next two days, the village will offer scavenger hunts and hot cocoa crawls for the public.
For Rockton businesses, it creates an opportunity for community engagement.
"It brings people in," said Jill Martin-Golden, owner of Jill Rae Finally Art. "People may not have known that we have been here for five years. So that's a wonderful thing sometimes."
Yeti Fest continues through Saturday afternoon.