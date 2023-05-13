Rockford Police Department teaches kids biking safety with bike rodeo

ROCKFORD — May is bike safety month. Saturday the Rockford Police Department held a bike rodeo to teach kids about bike safety.
It was held at the parking lot of Dick's Sporting Goods in Rockford.
Kids got to ride around and officers showed them the different signals to make sure drivers are aware of them on the roads.
Community Service Officer for RPD District 2, Aaron Murphy says RPD responds to a lot of people getting hit on bikes... and hopes this can be a lesson to kids to be alert and practice safe riding.
“They're younger, kids dont look both ways, so we're trying to teach the kids how to signal whether they're turning left right, and stopping, maybe save a life or two,” he explains.
Officers also raffled off four brand new bikes and every kid left with a free helmet.
If you missed this one, Rockford Police Department plans to do this again at the end of the summer.