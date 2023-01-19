Winnebago County man sentenced to seven years in prison after embezzling $100,000

CHICAGO — A Winnebago County man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after embezzling $100,000 from a Galesburg company.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that his office secured a seven-year sentence in its prosecution of a Winnebago County man who stole more than $100,000 from LTC Support Services.
LTC Support Services is a Galesburg, Illinois-based company that runs Community Living Arrangement (CILA) homes for individuals with developmental disabilities.
53-year-old Roscoe resident Steven Bennet was sentenced on Tuesday by the Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge Joseph McGraw after pleading guilty in September 2022 to one Class 1 felony count of theft.
“CILA homes allow Illinoisans who have developmental disabilities to live independently in their communities. It is reprehensible that an individual responsible for caring for some of our most vulnerable residents would use their position to steal and personally benefit,” Raoul said.
“I will continue to partner with the Illinois State Police and other state agencies to hold individuals accountable for defrauding Illinois taxpayers.”
From January 2013 until June 2016, Bennett was the Executive Director of 29 CILA homes in northern Illinois ran by LTC Support Services.
While in that role, Bennett was given corporate credit cards for minor expenses at the homes, which Raoul alleged Bennett used for his own personal purchases.
Raoul also alleged that Bennett used credit cards assigned to employees during and after their employment with LTC had concluded.
According to Raoul, Bennett even forged documents to make personal purchases look like they were for the CILA homes he oversaw.
Bennett used the corporate credit cards for large personal purchases including more than $45,000 in merchandise from Best Buy and charging more than $9,400 to remodel his home bathroom.
Bennett also used the credit cards to pay for personal trips, including $2,600 at Six Flags and $5,400 in hotel charges for weekend trips to St. Louis.
“Accountability is something the Illinois State Police takes very seriously and we will continue to work closely with Attorney General Raoul’s Office to diligently investigate embezzlement cases,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly.
The case was originally an Illinois State Police investigation.